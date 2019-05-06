

Mounties in the Okanagan have ruled out criminality nearly a week after a body was found inside a burned-out vehicle.

Officers with the Oliver detachment were called to a remote location east of the town at around 8:40 a.m. on April 30. First responders found human remains inside a burnt Ford pickup truck.

The Southeast Major Crime Unit and forensic experts were called in, but in an update on Monday, Mounties said the fire has "is not deemed suspicious."

The identity of the person found in the truck has not been revealed.

Those with information about the incident are still asked to contact their local police department or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.