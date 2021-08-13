VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators have been called to Burnaby following the discovery of human remains in the city.

Mounties with the local detachment said the remains were found near the end of Darnley Street Thursday.

While officers did not provide an exact location, the scene is in an area near the northwest portion of Burnaby Lake Regional Park, not far from the Burnaby Lake Sports Complex.

The remains were confirmed to be human, the Burnaby RCMP said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Police say they believe the person was a victim of foul play, but did not give any details on what led them to that assumption.

As a result, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the case, the RCMP said.

Investigators are looking to speak to anyone in the area of Darnley Street, including Norland and Kensington avenues, and saw anything suspicious between 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and early Thursday morning to reach out to police.

Additionally, officers are looking to speak to anyone with more information or dash-cam video.

This is a developing news story and will be updated if more information becomes available.