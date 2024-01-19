Human remains found after Osoyoos, B.C., mobile home fire, RCMP say

VANCOUVER
    Osoyoos, B.C. -

    Mounties in Osoyoos say first responders have found human remains at the scene of a mobile home fire in the British Columbia Interior city.

    They say Osoyoos Fire Rescue and the RCMP were called to the fire at the Avalon Mobile Home Park around 6:30 a.m.

    Police say that though fire crews arrived quickly, flames had already engulfed the home, about 400 kilometres east of Vancouver.

    They say once it was extinguished, the remains were found inside.

    Osoyoos RCMP say an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, but it doesn't appear suspicious.

    RCMP spokesman Sgt. Jason Bayda says the BC Coroners Service is also conducting its own investigation.

    “Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the decedent during this most difficult time,” he said in a news release Friday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2024.

