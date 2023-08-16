Hullo ferries makes inaugural trip after 2 day delay

B.C.’s newest ferry service made its inaugural trip Wednesday morning.

Hullo docked in Vancouver, filled with eager passengers from Nanaimo after the 70 minute ride.

The first sailing was intended for Monday morning but was cancelled due to power outages late Sunday in Nanaimo and gale force winds predicted by Environment Canada.

The company’s CEO Alistair Caddick said the conditions required additional training, and out of an abundance of caution, shut down operations on Monday and Tuesday.

“This is a new vessel for all of them. The crews have come from coast guard, cruise ships, from BC Ferries, CSPAN, where they’ve got experience,” said Caddick.

“There needs to be a familiarization period and training period where they get used to a different ship.”

The company says it used the last two days to train on the rough water after a month of calm training conditions.

Until the end of August, Hullo will be operating on reduced schedule and will not have early morning or late night sailings.

On Wednesday morning, the first boat arrived in Vancouver at 11:15 a.m., and many passengers said they’ve been waiting for an option to travel to and from Coal Harbour.

“This is easy for me. I just get dropped off and it’s a 70 minute ride and I walk four minutes to the Gabriola ferry,” said Betty Gass, a Hullo passenger in Vancouver.

Passengers Megan Sadownik and her sister told CTV News they were intending to board the early morning Hullo ferry, but after it was cancelled, were forced to buy a plane ticket with Harbour Air.

“We were booked on Hullo and they moved the sailing to a later sailing which didn’t work because we are going for a medical reason,” said Sadownik.

“So we have to take the plane instead.”

Hullo says travellers who have reservations on the cut sailings will be contacted by customer service “to facilitate rescheduling and travel support.”