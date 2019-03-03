

CTV Vancouver





Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou has launched a lawsuit alleging several Canadian agencies violated her constitutional rights.

The civil claim, filed at the Supreme Court of British Columbia on Friday, seeks damages for “misfeasance in public office” and “false imprisonment.”

On Dec. 1, 2018, Meng was detained at the Vancouver International Airport during a layover at the request of the U.S. government.

The claim alleges Meng’s Charter rights were violated when she was detained.

The lawsuit names three Canadian Border Service Agency officers as “John Does,” RCMP Const. Winston Yep and the Attorney General of Canada.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

