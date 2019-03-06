Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is expected to return to B.C. Supreme Court Wednesday morning for an appearance related to her possible extradition to the United States.

It’s Meng’s first time in court since Canada's Department of Justice announced last week it had given the green light for the extradition process to move forward.

It appears Wednesday’s appearance will be to set a later date for an extradition hearing.

Over the weekend it was announced Meng had launched a civil suit against several agencies, including the RCMP and CBSA, alleging her charter rights were violated when she was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on Dec. 1.

Meng is living in Vancouver on $10 million bail and is under the watch of a private security team.

In January, the U.S announced several charges against Huawei and Meng. Allegations include stealing trade secrets and violating sanctions against Iran. Huawei and Meng deny any wrongdoing.

While Wednesday’s court appearance is expected to be relatively quick, it’s believed the extradition case could take several months or years to resolve.