How you can help North Van seniors who lost homes in fire

Time is running out to find accommodation for at least 20 seniors displaced by an apartment fire in North Vancouver, and advocates are hoping the public can help.

One person was killed and 30 people were left without homes when fire tore through Silverlynn Apartments on May 31.

Temporary shelter for many of the victims was found at the residences at The University of British Columbia, but the provincial funding for the emergency housing is about to run out.

“We are hoping that people might have a small empty suite or a bedroom for a senior somewhere in North Vancouver,” said Annwen Loverin of Silver Harbour Seniors’ Centre.

“Typically, the seniors are used to paying around $500 a month for rent. I know that is incredibly low given the market, and so we’re really asking people to open their hearts as well as their homes,” she said.

Advocates have so far managed to find homes for 10 seniors, but at least 20 still don’t have a place to go.

“I’m trying not to think about the situation where 20 seniors end up homeless and without shelter. That’s why I am appealing to people, to the community, to come together and help provide some housing for these low-income seniors,” added Loverin.

Anyone who thinks they can help out is asked to contact North Shore Community Resources. Financial donations can be made to Westlynn Baptist Church.