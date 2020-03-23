VANCOUVER -- The City of Vancouver is expected to outline the ways it's able to enforce state of emergency orders during a vote scheduled for Monday.

City councillors have scheduled a special council meeting to vote on an amendment to Vancouver's emergency powers bylaw, which would include the enforcement of those orders.

In a news release announcing the vote, city officials mentioned specifically that businesses that remain open must ensure physical distancing for staff and patrons.

Physical distancing, previously referred to as social distancing, refers to a guideline from health officials that people should be at least a metre apart, and ideally at least two metres, to reduce the risk of spread of novel coronavirus.

Over the weekend, the city announced it would close parking lots at high-traffic Vancouver parks. Beaches and parks remain open for now, but could be closed if members of the public continue to gather in groups, the city warned.

The special council meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, though the vote itself could be much later.

A previous special meeting, during which councillors unanimously voted in favour of enacting a local state of emergency, began at 10, but with questions and proposed amendments, the vote itself was more than two hours later.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.