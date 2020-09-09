VANCOUVER -- With the first day of fall less than two weeks away, B.C.'s premier and top health officials will make an announcement Wednesday on how the province is preparing to face COVID-19 during the cold and flu season.

Premier John Horgan, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry will reveal the plan in the afternoon.

In recent months, B.C. has seen a steady uptick in active cases of COVID-19. On Tuesday, Henry and Dix reported on four days' worth of positive tests, revealing the active caseload was at 1,386, which is the highest it's ever been.

While they announced 272 people had recovered from the disease over the weekend, they said another 429 positive infections were identified.

Henry has issued repeated warnings in her briefings as cases have risen, saying it's now time for B.C. residents to "cut back on our social interactions" in preparation for the upcoming respiratory season.

With that, Henry announced new restrictions for nightclubs and banquet halls Tuesday, ordering them to close. Bars, pubs and restaurants must now stop serving liquor at 10 p.m. and close at 11 p.m. unless they have a full food service menu.

"Despite weeks of effort by public health teams, these venues are still the source of significant risk to everybody in British Columbia," Henry said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel and Carly Yoshida-Butryn