How to watch the Vancouver's 99th Remembrance Day ceremony

Thousands of people are expected to gather in downtown Vancouver on Remembrance Day to pay their respects to the Canadian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The somber service is the oldest annual ceremony in the city, dating back to 1924, and is held at the Victory Square cenotaph on West Hastings Street, rain or shine.

For those unable to attend in person, CTV News Vancouver will be streaming the event on this page beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The ceremony is scheduled to run for one hour, with the two-minute silence and 21-gun salute commencing at 11 a.m.

There will also be several performances, including by soloist Andy Greenwood, the Vancouver Bach Family of Choirs, and the Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services band.

The proceedings will once again be led by James Stanton, who took over as ceremony director last year following the death of Cam Cathcart.

Cathcart served as director for 18 years, and his mark on the ceremony remains with the Cam Cathcart Youth Poem of Remembrance Award, which he created in 2006 to engage young people in the ceremony.

This year's winner is Jacqueline Murray, a Grade 12 student from Little Flower Academy, who will be performing her original poem, "They Do Not Chill Us So."

There are dozens of other Remembrance Day events happening across B.C.’s Lower Mainland on Saturday. For details on more of the events taking place in Vancouver and Surrey, click here.