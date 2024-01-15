VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • How to watch CTV News at Six on Monday night

    With tonight's CTV News at Six pre-empted, we will be livestreaming a special online edition of our new newscast anchored by Mi-Jung Lee.

    The livestream can be viewed at the top of this article beginning at 5 p.m.

    Roughly an hour after the livestream concludes, the newscast will be available for re-watching on this page.

    CTV News at 11:30 p.m. will be broadcast on TV as usual.

