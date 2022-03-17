How to Tackle Tax Season with Confidence

VANCOUVER -

Tax season can be a very stressful time for Canadians.

Taz Rajan, community engagement partner with Bromwich and Smith, joined CTV News to share some tips and insights to tackle tax season with confidence.

On March 5, the Canada Revenue Agency sent out 400,000 notices to Canadian tax payers asking individuals to verify eligibility for CERB.

Whether people have received a letter yet or not, hearing the news is causing concern for many Candians.

CERB was offered as emergency relief and there was no qualifying verification required at that time.

Many Canadians were suffering from job shortage, job loss, business slow downs or lockdowns.

Rajan shared that many business owners did not qualify for the business support, but could take advantage of CERB.

Rajan expressed that the Canada Revenue Agency sending out letters and wanting eligibility verification now is causing stress, anxiety and fear amongst Canadians.

That said, it is important to keep in mind that just because the CRA sends a letter does not necessarily mean it’s the worst-case scenario.

They do offer tax payer relief provisions.

The program allows Canadians who qualify, to have their interest charges and/or penalties waived, under the following guidelines.

Extraordinary circumstances (natural disasters, civel disturbances, serious health considerations such as COVID-19)

Actions of the CRA (an error or delay that caused tax to accrue)

Financial hardship at a level approaching poverty

Rajan emphasized that is important to note that even for those that qualify for relief, the CRA only forgives penalties and interest, never the underlying principal amount.

This provision does not provide full debt forgiveness.

When a tax payer has outstanding tax debt and is not cooperating, CRA can withhold tax credits, seize money from bank accounts, garnish wages, and charge interest and penalties.

People should deal with their CRA concerns and balance before it reaches that point.

Rajan shared that people should connect with the CRA to establish a payment schedule that can be afforded.

It is important to note that the CRA will charge interest on the remaining balance at a rate of 5 per cent.

People should avoid taking a high interest loan to pay their CRA debt.

If struggling, a Licensed Insolvency Trustee is federally legislated to provide Canadians with CRA debt forgiveness.