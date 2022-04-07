How to Revive your Beauty Routine this Spring

After the harsh winter months it's time to reinvigorate for the spring season.

Karen Malcolm Pye, beauty expert and makeup artist, joined CTV Morning Live with some of her top beauty picks for the season.

Nighttime Rejuvenation: Winter can take its toll, leaving skin dull and in need of moisture. Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum aims to leave skin more radiant and even-toned. Nivea Q10 Power Anti-Wrinkle Replenishing Night Cream is moisture-rich and aims to intensively nourish the skin for a more youthful appearance.

Repair Winter Damage: For soft and supple skin, Clinique Clarifying Do-Over-Peel aims to encourage natural renewal of skin cells. For those who struggle with dark spots, the Peace Out Dark Spots Serum targets hyperpigmentation. It can be found at Sephora.

Soak Up Spring Savings: The Biossance Sunshine Set is filled with three of Reese Witherspoon's handpicked favourites. The set includes full-sized essentials that promote visibly radiant skin.

Plump Up the Volume: Milk Makeup Rise Lifting + Lengthening Mascara is a 93% natural vegan mascara. It provides weightless volume for next level lashes.

Check out the video from CTV Morning Live to learn more.