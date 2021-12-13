How to Protect Yourself from Holiday Hackers

VANCOUVER -

Cyber attacks have increased through the pandemic.

During the holiday season, there is an increased threat as more people turn to online shopping.

Kevin Dawson, president and CEO of ISA Cybersecurity, joined CTV Morning Live to share cyber safety tips for business owners and consumers.

Tips for small business owners:

Stay Up to Date: Hackers can exploit systems with known bugs when systems haven’t been patched yet. Cybersecurity firms have digital forensic experts that have the tools to investigate, source, and eliminate threats.

Remote Access: Many companies have employees working remotely. It is important that all employees access company resources using a VPN to protect corporate assets and communication.

Don’t Go Phish: Research has shown that about 31 per cent of employees are likely to click on a phishing email. Employers should do regular training and testing to help employees know how to spot one.

Tips for Canadian Consumers:

Get Patched: Make sure phone and computer updates are done to ensure devices are patched.

Watch Out for Fakes: Criminals are able to trick shoppers into disclosing their financial information by setting up fake websites. Carefully check the URL of a website. Spelling mistakes and poor grammar are key signs of imposters.

Don’t Go Phish: Email inboxes can get cluttered during the holiday season with promotional discount emails. Pay close attention to emails that are unexpected or feature deals that are too good to be true. Hover over links to make sure they are connected to a real verifiable website.

Beware of SMS and Social Media Scams: Fake texts and ads are becoming a popular way for hackers to steal your data. Be sure to verify any deals or promotions independently.

Check the site is secure: Look for the padlock icon on the top left corner. Confirm that URLs begin with https://. This ensures that the communications between the device and website are encrypted and secure.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live for more helpful tips.