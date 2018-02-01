

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin, CTV Vancouver





Cold winter weather not only puts a chill in the air, it can also dry out your skin. If you're on a quest to heal chapped lips, rough hands or itchy legs, or prevent them in the first place, there are several strategies you can try.

“It’s not only uncomfortable, it can also be a health risk. If bacteria get into breaks in the skin, that can cause an infection,” explained Julia Calderone, Consumer Reports health editor, “Certain medications like diuretics or certain medical conditions like thyroid hormone disease can also make the problem worse, so it’s really important to pay attention to it.”

Moisturizers with ingredients such as ceramides, dimethicone and shea butter can all help put a good seal on the skin. The thicker your moisturizer, the better. A good test is to put some in your palm and turn your hand over. It shouldn’t slide off. If you can tolerate the greasiness, ointments like petroleum jelly can help hydrate skin even better than creams and lotions.

“For most people, moisturizing once a day is enough. But when people get older and their skin gets drier, many dermatologists say that upping that routine from once to twice a day can be really helpful,” said Calderone.

Also, skip the long, hot showers, which can dry out skin. Use lukewarm water instead and keep showers to no more than five minutes. Moisturizing while your skin is still a little wet can also help it hang on to some water.

Finally, dial up the humidity to make up for the moisture indoor heat sucks out of the air and your skin.

If your skin becomes red, inflamed or irritated and it isn’t getting better after using thicker, richer creams, you should see your doctor. You may have a more serious condition or an infection that requires prescription medication to treat.