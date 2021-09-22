How To Navigate Strata Repairs With Centra
Like any single-family household, multi-family complexes periodically need upgrades and repairs.
Centra is a local company that knows this well.
Not only does it locally manufacture and install Centra Windows, but it also has its Centra Restorations division that works with multi-unit complexes.
Centra works as a partnership with multi-family complexes from start to finish.
The company can provide comprehensive quotes for the strata AGM and address areas of the exterior that need to be worked on.
It is often more cost-effective to do the work at one time and opt to find solutions that will require less maintenance in the future.
The Centra team views any household as a system and delivers solutions that maximize the comfort and energy efficiency of a home.
Stratas should be starting the conversation now if they are looking to do these types of upgrades in the coming seasons.
Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn what stratas should be looking for when entertaining these types of building upgrades.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ford says vaccine passports are the 'best chance' Ontario has to avoid another lockdown
Premier Doug Ford welcomed the launch of COVID-19 vaccine certificates in Ontario, saying the system is essential to prevent the province from entering into another lockdown.
Driver found not guilty in 2019 fatal Ottawa transit bus crash
Aissatou Diallo, 44, has been found not guilty on all charges of dangerous driving.
Poll workers say Elections Canada put them at risk of contracting COVID-19
A polling station officer was scared of contracting COVID-19 on Monday because Elections Canada didn't require workers to be fully vaccinated or allow them to request proof of a medical exemption from maskless voters.
Former Liberal candidate elected in Spadina-Fort York confirms he will represent riding in House of Commons
The former Liberal candidate elected in Spadina- Fort York has confirmed he intends to represent the riding in Ottawa despite calls for him to step aside after a past allegation of sexual assault came to light.
Conservative on national council says members should review O'Toole's leadership
A Conservative who sits on the party's national council says Erin O'Toole should undergo an accelerated leadership review by members following his election loss, marking the first open challenge to him staying in the role.
Canada plans to lift ban on flights from India next week with new COVID-19 protocols
The federal government plans to lift a months-long ban on direct flights from India early next week with enhanced COVID-19 screening protocols in place.
'The system failed,' says family of slain Alta. woman, toddler as accused appears in court
Hundreds of people attended court in a small western Alberta town on Tuesday morning for the first appearance of a man charged in the double homicide of a young woman and her toddler.
A quarter of 426 new Sask. COVID-19 cases are children under 12
The province of Saskatchewan reported 426 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 25 per cent of cases reported in children under 12.
FBI asks for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiance as new tip emerges about his previous movements
The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiance Brian Laundrie after a coroner made an initial determination that Petito died by homicide.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island police confirm province cutting funds for officer naloxone kits
Two Vancouver Island police departments say the province will no longer pay for their naloxone supplies — a life-saving medication officers use frequently, in the midst of the overdose crisis.
-
Victoria's Canoe Brewpub to close in October, reopen as CRAFT Beer Market
A long-standing Victoria business is set to close its doors next month, and reopen as a new location for Canadian franchise CRAFT Beer Market.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Vancouver Island COVID-19 cases: Health ministry to provide update
Health officials will provide an update Wednesday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier 'happy to be held accountable' as splinters form in UCP caucus
The leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party and government insists he has caucus confidence, but now isn't the time to prove it.
-
Regulatory group warns several Alberta doctors about sharing COVID-19 misinformation
A group that oversees the practice of medicine in Alberta says it has told at least seven doctors who were spreading misinformation about COVID-19 that their behaviour was unprofessional.
-
1 in hospital after stabbing in north-central Edmonton
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in north-central Edmonton Tuesday evening.
Toronto
-
Ford says vaccine passports are the 'best chance' Ontario has to avoid another lockdown
Premier Doug Ford welcomed the launch of COVID-19 vaccine certificates in Ontario, saying the system is essential to prevent the province from entering into another lockdown.
-
Medical exemptions to Ontario's vaccine passport system should be exceedingly rare, doctors warn
Doctors are warning that there are very few legitimate medical exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine—and notes excusing Ontarians from receiving it should be 'vanishingly rare.'
-
Man charged with murder in death of Toronto police officer released on bail
Umar Zameer, charged with the alleged murder of Constable Jeffrey Northrup, has been released on bail.
Montreal
-
Quebec to table bill Thursday against anti-vax protests, but one MNA may nix quick passage
Most of Quebec's politicians say they're ready to work together to legislate a ban on anti-vaccine demonstrations near schools and hospitals, creating heavy fines, but the sole Conservative MNA says she's not convinced.
-
'Can't take it anymore': Operating-room nurses at Lakeshore Hospital stage sit-in, refusing move to ICU
Operating-room nurses at Lakeshore Hospital staged a sit-in Tuesday morning, saying they’ve been made to work nearly around the clock and want to refuse a move to further skeleton staffing.
-
Entire Montreal elementary school closed this week after COVID-19 outbreak
This week Montreal officially has its first full closure of a school in the fourth wave. All 530 students at a school in Ahuntsic-Cartierville were sent home until Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Crown stays manslaughter charge against Winnipeg woman accused in stabbing death of 12-year-old boy
The Crown has stayed a manslaughter charge against a Winnipeg woman accused in the stabbing death of a 12-year-old boy.
-
12-year-old boy sleeping in bed stabbed by home intruder: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are searching for information in a violent attack in Norway House after a boy was stabbed in his bed by an unknown person who RCMP said broke into the home.
-
Canadians mental health improving, still below pre-pandemic levels: study
Canadians mental health is slowly getting better but it is still far below the average that was set before the pandemic according to the most recent mental health index from LifeWorks.
Saskatoon
-
A quarter of 426 new Sask. COVID-19 cases are children under 12
The province of Saskatchewan reported 426 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 25 per cent of cases reported in children under 12.
-
'Slap in the face': Sask. premier's advice to medical workers hits sour note with doctor
A Saskatchewan doctor is speaking out following Premier Scott Moe's suggestion that medical professionals "really provide some guidance for Saskatchewan people" to help dispel COVID-19 misinformation.
-
Sask. children's hospital ICU accepts adults in COVID-19 surge plan
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is shuttling some adult intensive care patients to the province’s children’s hospital in the face of surging COVID-19 cases.
Regina
-
A quarter of 426 new Sask. COVID-19 cases are children under 12
The province of Saskatchewan reported 426 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 25 per cent of cases reported in children under 12.
-
71 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Briercrest College
Briercrest College in Caronport reported 71 total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as of Monday, including 62 active.
-
Sask. children's hospital ICU accepts adults in COVID-19 surge plan
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is shuttling some adult intensive care patients to the province’s children’s hospital in the face of surging COVID-19 cases.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports 49th COVID-19 related death; 76 new cases on Wednesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 27 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 557.
-
Nova Scotia reports 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, active cases drop to 127
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 29 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 127.
-
N.S. Public Health still seeing about 1,000 people daily for first dose of vaccine
The push continues to get Nova Scotians vaccinated, with many people still coming in for their first shot.
London
-
Business owners face confrontations and plead for passport compliance
The owners of the Fireside Grill & Bar said they were ready to check customer vaccination records Wednesday.
-
Possible COVID-19 exposure at Paranyde Bar and Grill: MLHU
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is asking anyone who went to Paranyde Bar & Grill last Friday or Saturday night to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.
-
Dozens of charges laid in latest Project LEARN enforcement
With one week to go, London police has so far laid 26 chargers as part of the latest Project LEARN.
Northern Ontario
-
Company pleads guilty to one charge in connection with 2019 workplace death of Sudbury man
The widow of a Sudbury man killed on the job in 2019 is sharing the pain she has endured since her husband's death, as one of the companies charged in connection with the tragedy pled guilty in connection with the case.
-
Sault election riding on mail-in ballots
With no winner yet declared, election officials are scrambling to verify mail-in ballots in the Sault Ste. Marie riding from Monday's federal election.
-
Suspicious package prompts Sault police to evacuate area on Pine Street
There is currently a heavy police presence in the 700 block of Pine Street, the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Two COVID-19 deaths, 18 new cases reported in Waterloo Region
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported two COVID-19-related deaths and 18 new cases on Wednesday, as active infections dropped significantly.
-
Proof of vaccination required at some Waterloo Region businesses as Ont. launches certification program
Waterloo Region residents will need to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status to access many non-essential businesses starting Wednesday.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Westvale Public School in Waterloo
Public health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Westvale Public School in Waterloo.