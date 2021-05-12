VANCOUVER -- Baby showers are a wonderful way to get moms-to-be ready for their new arrival.

During the pandemic these types of events have been put on hold.

Parenting and grandparenting expert Kathy Buckworth joined CTV Morning Live to share how people can still spoil expectant moms in their lives.

A virtual baby shower is a great way to gather everyone.

Before getting started, Buckworth did emphasize it is important to ask the expectant mom if she would like a shower thrown.

If so, virtual invitations can be sent in advance, with a link to an online registry.

Buckworth had some great gift ideas for expectant parents to include on their registry:

Ameda Breast Pump - This device combines hospital strength with the best of personal breast pump technology. It is portable and aims to allow moms to achieve their breastfeeding goals in comfort.

PumpEase Hands-Free Pumping Bra - This adjustable bra works for all pumps. Its hands-free design is helpful for multi-tasking moms.

Dimpleskins Bum Bum Balm - This balm is zinc-free and cloth-diaper safe to keep baby comfortable. Dimpleskins offers 100% natural baby products.

Satya Organic Skin Care - Mom can indulge in self care with a curated basket of plant based, fragrance free and steroid free natural skin care.

WaterWipes Original Baby Wipes - These wipes are made with just two ingredients, which make them suitable for sensitive newborn and premature baby skin.

Tenscare Perfect Mamatens - Provides pain relief therapy with pre-set, clinically researched programs for each of the three stages of labour.

Check out the full video for all the virtual baby shower tips from Kathy Buckworth.

Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram