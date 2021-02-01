VANCOUVER -- In 2020 professional sports teams saw their seasons come to a halt. Sports have now resumed, but for the most part teams are playing in empty arenas.

Most people are now taking in the action from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Best Buy spokesperson Jason Wiersma joined CTV Morning Live to share how fans can upgrade their home viewing experience.

To feel closer to the game, Wiersma recommended adding a large television to your home theatre setup.

His top pick was the TCL 5-series 75” 4K UHD HDR QLED Roku OS Smart TV.

This smart television delivers impressive visuals and sharp imagery.

To complete the stadium feel, Wiersma suggested adding a sound bar like the Sony HT-Z9F 400-Watt 3.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer. This can bring cinematic sound quality to the living room.

Many sports fans will be missing the atmosphere of a live game experience.

Wiersma shared that ambience can be added with LED lighting.

He showcased the Sengled Smart Wi-Fi LED Strip Light for 45” to 72” TVs. The lights are customizable and even offer a game mode to provide optimal settings for at home enjoyment.

For streaming needs, Wiersma recommended the Google Chromecast with Google TV.

This allows people to stream the entertainment they enjoy with ease and works with almost any smart TV.

To complete the stadium experience at home Wiersma highlighted an easy way to take care of refreshments.

The SodaStream Source Soda Machine can make carbonated drinks in a matter of seconds.

It will be a while before fans will be able to return to stadiums so these are easy ways to bring the experience to your living room.

Best Buy Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram