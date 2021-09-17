How to Deal with Debt with Bromwich and Smith

VANCOUVER -

Navigating rising debt can feel very confusing for many.

Canadians have a wide range of options available to them, but not all of these work toward finding a debt solution. Sometimes people have taken payday loans at astronomical rates or are doing the credit card dance and not getting ahead.

Many people think that bankruptcy is the direction they have to go so that creditors stop calling.

At Bromwich and Smith, staff have found tremendous success for many clients by opting for a consumer proposal.

A consumer proposal is part of government-regulated relief for people suffering from overwhelming debt. It settles your debt based on what you can afford; not what creditors are demanding.

This stops all creditor actions and stops interest charges immediately. Everything is paid through one monthly payment, with up to five years to pay.

A consumer proposal does not involve people's assets or other possessions.

For those dealing with debt it is best to connect with an expert.

A licensed insolvency trustee can almost always reduce people's debt significantly and map out a personalized solution.

Bromwich and Smith offers free consultations with a debt relief specialist so people can start finding the right solution to eliminate their debt and move toward a brighter financial future.