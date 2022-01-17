How to become an Educated Investor in 2022

VANCOUVER -

Many people kicked off the new year with investment resolutions.

However, for those getting started with investing it can feel overwhelming and uncomfortable.

The British Columbia Securities Commission is an independent provincial government agency that provides unbiased investing information through its investor education website, InvestRight.org.

InvestRight has a vast array of online tools and information to help British Columbians make informed investment decisions.

Pamela McDonald, director of communications and education at the B.C. Securities Commission, joined CTV Morning Live to share the difference between robo-advising and self-directed investing.

McDonald shared that robo-advisors, also known as online investment advisors, use technology to lower costs and processes. They require minimal or no direct human contact.

Self-directed or DIY investing is where individual investors build and manage their own investment portfolios.

When DIY investing, McDonald emphasized that it is important to understand your financial goals, time horizon, risk tolerance and investment knowledge. InvestRight.org has new video resources available to help investors deepen their knowledge.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more about becoming an educated investor in 2022.