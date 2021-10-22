How To Become a Confident Investor with the B.C. Securities Commission

VANCOUVER -

October is Investor Education Month.

For many, investing can be overwhelming and anxiety-inducing.

The best way to overcome that anxiety is to dig in and learn.

The British Columbia Securities Commission aims to equip people with tools and resources so they become a smarter, more confident investor.

They offer free, unbiased information through a variety of engaging ways such as blogs and short videos.

These can be found on investright.org.

These tools allow people to get educated, create a plan, set goals, and understand their risk tolerance.

These resources allow investors to become more informed when it comes to potential risky or fraudulent investments.

Investor Alerts are generated through their social media channels and blog.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more about getting started with investing.

