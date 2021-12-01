How to be Cyber Safe this Holiday Season

VANCOUVER -

The holidays are meant to be a joyous time, but cyber criminals are prepared to exploit the new devices Canadians may be unwrapping.

Tech Expert Marc Saltzman joined CTV Morning Live to address how to be Cyber Safe this season.

Saltzman shared a very helpful resource that has been made available by the Government of Canada.

GETCYBERSAFE.CA was created to inform Canadians about cyber security.

This resource has been constantly updated over the last decade as technology has evolved.

The site features plenty of information on how to stay safe online.

Saltzman shared some helpful tips on how to secure your accounts, devices, and connections.