How To Avoid Your Debt Becoming a Nightmare

VANCOUVER -

Sometimes dealing with finances can make people want to scream.

There can be a lot anxiety and uncertainty when dealing with debt.

Taz Rajan, community engagement partner at Bromwich and Smith, joined CTV Morning Live to share three financial facts that can keep the debt monsters at bay.

The first spooky fact is that 49 per cent of Canadians say they have no savings for an emergency. Rajan said that people can start an emergency fund today by setting a small amount of money aside each paycheque.

Rajan said even $5 a week is better than nothing.

Slowly growing an emergency fund is important so that unexpected occurrences such as medical problems, auto repair or job loss don’t equate to taking on a lot of debt.

The second fact is that the debt to income ratio is rising in Canada. Rajan explained that for every dollar Canadians make they have $1.73 in debt.

Currently over 70 per cent of Canadians are carrying debt.

Rajan suggested that people familiarize themselves with all of their outstanding balances, interest rates and minimum payments.

Knowing all the numbers makes it easier to work on a plan to rest that debt in peace.

Rajan emphasized that no one has to deal with debt alone. Reaching out to experts like a licensed insolvency trustee can help with a variety of debt relief options.

Lastly Rajan shared the fact that Canadians have little to no savings for retirement.

According to a CIBC poll, 32 per cent have nothing saved and 53 per cent are not sure that they have enough saved.

Opening a retirement savings account may be viewed as a hassle, but Rajan says the consequences for not saving can play out in a number of horrifying ways.

Rajan says that a certain amount of money should be set aside each payday and working with a financial planner can help create a plan.

Bromwich and Smith offers initial free, no obligation, confidential consultations.