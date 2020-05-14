VANCOUVER -- Health officials in B.C. will give another update on the spread of COVID-19 in the province Thursday.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give the afternoon update from Victoria.

Henry announced 16 new test-positive cases of the virus on Wednesday, along with one additional death. No new community outbreaks were recorded.

As of that update, there were 385 active cases of the virus in B.C. with 59 of those people in hospital.

Ahead of the long weekend, Dix reminded people it's still not the time for non-essential trips.

"This is a good weekend to stay home, to stay with the ones you love and not to travel," he said Wednesday.

