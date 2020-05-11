VANCOUVER -- On Monday afternoon, health officials will reveal any new test-positive virus cases, deaths and outbreaks that were recorded in B.C. over the past 48 hours.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's afternoon update will cover a two-day span because an update wasn't given Sunday.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

During Saturday's briefing, Henry said 15 more people had tested positive for the virus and two more people had died. Both of the deaths were in long-term care homes, she said.

Officials also said, as of Saturday, a total of 69 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in B.C., including 21 people who were in critical care.

About 71 per cent of all confirmed cases of COVID-19 are now fully recovered, Henry said.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.