VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get their third COVID-19 update of the week Thursday in a live briefing with the province's top doctor.

Dr. Bonnie Henry will be joined with Health Minister Adrian Dix to reveal how many new test-positive cases, deaths and outbreaks were reported since Tuesday. The update will cover a 48-hour period because health officials didn't give an update on Remembrance Day.

Henry's update is expected to include details on three new outbreaks in long-term care and assisted living facilities the Fraser Health Region. Those outbreaks, announced on Wednesday, are at Chartwell Langley Gardens, Peace Portal Seniors Village and The Harrison at Elim Village.

The last COVID-19 update for B.C. was delivered through a written statement Tuesday. In that update, officials revealed 525 more cases of the disease had been reported, bringing the province's active caseload up to 5,133. That marked the first time B.C. had surpassed 5,000 active cases.

Henry and Dix also said in that statement three people died in that period, bringing B.C.'s total death toll to 284.

During Thursday's update, Henry will also reveal the latest modelling data on the spread of COVID-19.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione.