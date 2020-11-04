VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get another update from their provincial health ministry Wednesday afternoon, revealing how many new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the past 24 hours.

That update, which will be delivered in a written statement, will also report on any additional deaths or outbreaks.

In the last update, given Tuesday, the health ministry announced 299 more positive tests in B.C. Another three deaths were also announced.

The latest infections put B.C.'s active case count at a record high of 3,017. That number includes 92 people hospitalized with the disease, 22 of whom are in intensive care.

"That is why it is so important to keep our groups small," said Health Minister Adrian Dix and deputy provincial health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson in a joint written statement Tuesday.

"Keeping our communities well means keeping them safe. It is about ensuring we have capacity within our health-care system, protecting those who are most vulnerable and continuing what's important to our well-being in safe, responsible ways."

After taking a couple days off, Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to help release Wednesday's written statement and be back for her regularly scheduled live briefing Thursday afternoon.

