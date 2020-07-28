VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will give an update Tuesday on the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

A written statement, which will be released in the afternoon, is expected to outline new virus cases and any additional deaths or outbreaks.

Monday's update, which Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix delivered in a live briefing, outlined three days' worth of COVID-19 cases.

Between Friday and Monday, 81 additional cases of the virus were reported, bringing the province's total to 3,500.

Dix and Henry also announced two more deaths, which means B.C.'s death toll from the virus as of Monday was 193.

The top health officials also said more than 100 people recovered from the virus over the weekend, so the number of active cases dropped to 264.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel