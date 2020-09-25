VANCOUVER -- At the end of another case-heavy week in B.C., the provincial health officer will give her final update on novel coronavirus.

Dr. Bonnie Henry will provide the latest data through a news release expected Friday afternoon.

The written statement will outline the number of cases recorded in B.C. in the last 24 hours, as well as whether there were any more deaths or outbreaks.

Henry spoke live from Victoria Thursday, announcing 148 cases of the disease had been confirmed, and the same number of people were considered recovered.

Two people died between the Wednesday and Thursday updates, bringing the province's death toll to 229.

The total number of cases identified since the start of the pandemic has reached 8,543. Of those patients, 6,917 are considered to have recovered.

The combined total of new cases reported from Monday – when Dr. Henry announced the total between Friday and Monday afternoons – to Thursday is 701.