VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will give an update Thursday on how many new test-positive cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give the afternoon briefing from Victoria.

In Wednesday's case update, the health ministry said 21 new cases of the virus had been recorded in the province and two more people died.

"We offer our condolences to the family, friends and caregivers of these individuals, as well as to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic," Henry and Dix said in a statement.

As of Wednesday, there were 317 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 43 people who are in hospital with the virus, 10 of whom are in intensive care.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

