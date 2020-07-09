VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will give a live update Thursday on the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give the briefing Thursday afternoon.

In Wednesday's COVID-19 update, which was delivered through a written statement, three more deaths connected to the virus were reported. There were also 18 new infections, bringing the province's total over 3,000.

With recoveries and deaths, the province's total active caseload remained at 162 Wednesday. There were 17 people in hospital, and three of those were in intensive care.

Dix and Henry haven't given a live update since Monday. Their next live briefing is scheduled for Tuesday, but a written statement with case numbers will be released Friday and Monday.

