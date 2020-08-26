VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will give another update Wednesday, outlining the number of new COVID-19 cases recorded over the past 24 hours, along with any additional deaths or outbreaks.

The update will come in a written statement in the afternoon.

In Tuesday's update, health officials revealed B.C. had reached a record high in its active case count. With 58 more positive cases of COVID-19, the province's caseload increased to 925, which is the highest it's ever been.

The ministry's update also revealed 22 people were in hospital because of the disease, which is the most hospitalizations the province has had related to COVID-19 since June 4.

"Our recent daily cases are higher than many of us are comfortable with, so let’s continue to do our part every moment of every day and keep COVID-19 where it needs to be," the written statement from Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said.

"While we would all like to get to zero, we need to rather focus on prevention, detection and rapid response."

