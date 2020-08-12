VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will share its third COVID-19 update of the week Wednesday, revealing new cases of the virus as well as any additional deaths or outbreaks.

The province's latest virus update will be delivered through a written statement in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix released a statement revealing another 46 cases of COVID-19.

As of that update, the number of active cases had also increased to 472, which is the highest it's been since topping 500 in mid-May. There are now more active cases per capita in B.C. than Ontario.

On a positive note, Dix and Henry's statement said nobody else had died from the virus, making it the 11th straight reporting period without a COVID-19 death in the province.

On Thursday, Dix and Henry will return for a live briefing and will reveal new B.C. research about the virus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel