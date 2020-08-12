Advertisement
How many new cases of COVID-19 are there in B.C.? Health ministry to give update
A hospital worker wearing a face shield and mask is seen at a COVID-19 assessment centre for staff at Lions Gate Hospital, in North Vancouver, on Thursday, March 19, 2020. According to Vancouver Coastal Health three administrative staff members at the hospital tested positive for the virus last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will share its third COVID-19 update of the week Wednesday, revealing new cases of the virus as well as any additional deaths or outbreaks.
The province's latest virus update will be delivered through a written statement in the afternoon.
On Tuesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix released a statement revealing another 46 cases of COVID-19.
As of that update, the number of active cases had also increased to 472, which is the highest it's been since topping 500 in mid-May. There are now more active cases per capita in B.C. than Ontario.
On a positive note, Dix and Henry's statement said nobody else had died from the virus, making it the 11th straight reporting period without a COVID-19 death in the province.
On Thursday, Dix and Henry will return for a live briefing and will reveal new B.C. research about the virus.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel