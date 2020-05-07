VANCOUVER -- In what has become a daily routine for Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer will provide the latest case numbers on Thursday.

Henry will speak in Victoria in the afternoon, a few hours after a news conference with the premier regarding the rescheduling of select services.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

She will be joined by Health Minister Adrian Dix for the update, which will reflect the number of new test-positive cases and deaths related to the novel coronavirus that were reported since her previous update.

Thursday's update will be the health officer's second news conference of the day. She spoke earlier about B.C.'s plans to reschedule thousands of surgeries that were put off due to the pandemic.

And the day before, she and Premier John Horgan addressed a topic many in B.C. have been waiting for: when life might return to normal.

Horgan unveiled the province's plan to "reopen" the province by easing restrictions in phases.

Also on Wednesday, Henry announced 23 new confirmed cases, and three additional deaths.

