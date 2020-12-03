VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will give another live COVID-19 update Thursday, revealing how many new cases of the disease were reported over a 24-hour period.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will also share whether there were any more deaths or outbreaks since their last briefing.

On Wednesday, Henry and Dix announced 834 more cases had been recorded in the province. They also said another 12 people had died from the disease.

As of that update, there were 8,941 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C.

"We hope and expect that vaccines will be ready in the next few weeks," the provincial health officer said on Wednesday.

"But this virus continues to move and move quickly between us, and it takes lives. Another 12 families have been affected today, and we are continuing to see unchecked transmission in many places despite our efforts."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday