VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will give their first COVID-19 update in three days on Monday, outlining how many new cases, outbreaks and deaths were reported over the weekend.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give the in-person update in the afternoon.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

On Friday, B.C.'s health ministry announced through a written statement that 132 additional cases had been added to the province's tally.

As of that update, there were 1,461 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and the number of people under active public health monitoring rose to 3,198. The total number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic was 6,962.

The number of people in hospital increased to 49, up from 42 on Thursday, but the number of patients in critical care decreased to 10 from 14.

"We know that COVID-19 has not been without challenge and loss," Dix and Henry said in their joint statement.

"But we are working each day to find the balance of keeping new cases low and slow to protect those who are most vulnerable, while keeping our communities going."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Carly Yoshida-Butryn