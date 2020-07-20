VANCOUVER -- More insight into how COVID-19 is spreading in B.C. will be released Monday, as health officials will reveal new modelling data.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to speak in the afternoon and will share results from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 survey.

They'll also reveal new cases of COVID-19 recorded over the weekend.

The BCCDC's voluntary online survey, which was conducted in May, gathered more than 300,000 responses, Henry said.

The survey asked questions about whether the respondent experienced COVID-19-related illness, actions they've taken to prevent COVID-19, the challenges they have faced during the pandemic and their overall wellbeing.

"The purpose of this survey is to guide us in the weeks and months ahead as we continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic," Dix said in a news release when the survey launched. "This survey is one more step you can take to help your community live as well as possible during this time."

The survey also asked people if they were willing to take park in a serology survey to help determine immunity across B.C.

Last week, Henry explained results of a different serological study, which looked at anonymous blood samples that were collected in March and May for reasons unrelated to COVID-19.

The samples collected in March showed the virus was prevalent in 0.28 per cent of the samples. In the May samples, it appeared in 0.55 per cent.

While health officials were pleased that the results suggested a low spread of COVID-19 in B.C., they also warned it means there isn't sufficient immunity in the province to prevent future waves of the virus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.