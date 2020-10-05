VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will give another snapshot Monday of how COVID-19 is spreading in the province.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, will reveal the latest epidemiological modelling for the disease in a news conference Monday afternoon.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

During that briefing – which is the first COVID-19 update of the week – Henry will also reveal three days' worth of test-positive cases and any deaths or outbreaks that were reported over the weekend.

The last time Henry outlined COVID-19 modelling, which was just over a month ago, she described the province as being at a "precipice."

The data presented on Sept. 3 indicated B.C. residents needed to reduce their interpersonal connections to 50 per cent of normal to bend the province's epidemiological curve back down.

Last Friday, health officials announced an additional 161 cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths. As of that update, 9,381 cases have been recorded in B.C. since the start of the pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel and Ian Holliday