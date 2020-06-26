VANCOUVER -- Health officials are expected to provide an update Friday on novel coronavirus in B.C.'s First Nations communities.

The provincial health officer will be joined by Dr. Shannon McDonald, the acting chief medical officer for the First Nations Health Authority.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and McDonald are expected to speak about how COVID-19 has affected patients in that health authority during a news conference.

