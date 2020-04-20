VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s premier is expected to address calls for support to the province's rural and remote Indigenous communities Monday.

John Horgan will be joined by the indigenous relations minister and the deputy provincial health officer at an afternoon news conference.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 12:45 p.m.

An American Sign Language translation of the livestream is available on the provincial government's YouTube page.

No details have been announced ahead of the event.

Last month, B.C.'s First Nations Health Authority said it was adapting COVID-19 messaging to the community.

A health official said public health communications aimed at Indigenous communities should be tailored, and should take into account Indigenous experiences.

The FNHA's deputy chief medical officer said language surrounding social distancing and isolation, as well as an overwhelmed health-care system, can cause anxiety for those who lived through Canada's residential school system and so-called Indian hospitals.

Dr. Shannon McDonald told The Canadian Press in March that her health authority is using less formal language and avoiding the word "quarantine."

With files from The Canadian Press