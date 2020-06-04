VANCOUVER -- Top health officials in B.C. will share new modelling data Thursday on the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will outline the data Thursday afternoon in a live briefing. They'll also share any new test-positive cases of COVID-19 that were recorded in the past 24 hours.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

The last daily update revealed 22 new test-positive cases of the virus, marking the largest single-day increase in nearly a month. May 8 was the last time more than 21 cases were confirmed in a 24-hour period.

Henry and Dix also announced one additional death, bringing the total number of deaths connected to the virus in B.C. to 166.

New modelling data

The last modelling data released by health officials came out one month ago, on May 4.

In that update, Henry and Dix revealed restrictions could be lifted slightly while keeping new cases and hospitalizations manageable. Two days later, B.C.'s premier unveiled the province's restart plan and by mid-May, Phase 2 began.

The data released last month also highlighted a troubling increase in deaths that have not been directly connected to COVID-19. In the May 4 update, Henry explained that since March, there had been 170 of what the government has labelled "excess deaths" – lives lost that exceed the number that would normally have been expected in the province over that period.

Of those, 111 are known to have been caused by people catching the novel coronavirus, but Henry said it would take time to account for the other 60.

"We think it's very likely some of them will be indirectly related to COVID-19," she explained. "We know that people were not going to the emergency department because of concerns about COVID-19 and maybe that there were excess deaths recorded as a result of that."

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel and Ian Holliday