

CTV News Vancouver

CTV Vancouver celebrates the PNE Fair! Complete the entry ballot below for your chance to win a scenic ride for two on CTV Vancouver’s news gathering helicopter – Chopper 9!

Please enable your JavaScript to enter this contest

August 17 - September 2, 2019

Closed Mondays August 19 & 26

11am - 11pm or later

www.pne.ca/fair

CTV Vancouver will be at the PNE Fair!

Visit the CTV Community Crew onsite at the PNE Fair and you can take a FREE souvenir photo at our news desk.

Be social with us at the PNE Fair | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

* No purchase necessary. Limit one entry per person, per day. Must be 19 years or older to enter. Winner and guest must both be 19 years or older to fly on Chopper 9. Flight is valid on week days only, weather dependant, pending breaking news and flight redemption must be prior to September 27, 2019. Additional restrictions apply.