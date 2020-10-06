Destination Castlegar - the Heart of the Kootenays

Come and visit the centre of it all. Where mountains and rivers meet in a fertile valley that boasts rich cultural heritage, a thriving artistic scene, known as the Sculpture Capital of Canada and more than enough outdoor recreation for every kind of enthusiast. Take the time to reconnect with what's important by stopping by the little city in the valley. Open spaces and friendly faces. Castlegar looks forward to seeing you.

CTV Morning Live is giving you the chance to explore the beauty of Castlegar. You could win a Fly Fishing Getaway for Two!

Prize includes:

3-nights at the SureStay by Best Western

4-hour Fly Fishing with Dwayne D'Andrea's Mountain Valley Sports Fishing and Tours

6-hour Fly Fishing with Columbia River Fly Fishing

$150 gift certificate to enjoy dinner at The Lions Head Smoke & Brew Pub

How to Enter? It's as simple as completing the entry ballot below and click submit!

From adventure to culture to family fun - there's a Castlegar for you!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 5:30 a.m. PT on October 12, 2020 and closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on October 18, 2020. Open to legal residents of British Columbia, Canada who are nineteen (19) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $1,783 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period. Complete contest rules and entry available at www.ctvvancouver.ca.