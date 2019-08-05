

Major ferry routes were busy on B.C. Day Monday, but most travellers did not experience the same hours-long delays seen on some long weekends.

Both the 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. sailings from Tsawwaassen to Swartz Bay quickly sold out, as did the 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. sailings from the island back to the mainland. All of the afternoon sailings were already more than half-full with reservations by around 1 p.m.

Tsawwassen’s 3:15 p.m. sailing to Duke Point near Nanaimo was also nearly sold out two hours before its departure time.

Things weren't any better going in the other direction either.

The 1:25 p.m. sailing from Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay in North Vancouver was sold out nearly an hour before it was scheduled to leave, and the route’s 3:55 p.m. sailing was more than 80 per cent full nearly four hours before its departure time.

By 6:30 p.m. there was a one-sailing wait in both directions between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay and one-sailing wait from Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay with many of the rest of the evening's sailings already more than half full.

The latest wait times are available on BC Ferries' website.