How A Mortgage Broker Can Help People Navigate The Real Estate Market

VANCOUVER -

The real estate market is significantly quieter than it was in the spring.

Although prices continue to increase, there are some indications of activity reductions.

No matter when people are entering the real estate market it can be an overwhelming time.

Paul Taylor, President and CEO of Mortgage Professionals Canada, joined CTV Morning Live to talk about the role of a mortgage broker.

Taylor advises that people call a mortgage broker before calling a realtor.

They have access to many lending options which include, but go beyond, the traditional banks.

A mortgage broker helps find the most fitting and affordable product that suits individual needs.

This is why they are an important call to make before shopping for the perfect place to live.

They can help outline and explain how much home people can afford and what payments will look like when a deal does close.

Brokers can describe the landscape of the local market and share what is happening to values of different housing segments.

Mortgage Professionals Canada has brokers across the country.

These local experts can help determine the mortgage size people can comfortably qualify for and afford over time as rates change.

People can visit www.findmeabroker.ca to find someone to guide them through the exciting home buying process.