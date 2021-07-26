VANCOUVER -- Vancouver's mayor made an announcement about housing alongside multiple members of Parliament Monday morning.

Kennedy Stewart spoke alongside Hedy Fry, the member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre and Ahmed Hussen, the minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE NOW

Ahead of the news conference, details weren't given on what the announcement would include, but the group spoke outside Vancouver City Hall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.