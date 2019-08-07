

Alyse Kotyk , CTV News Vancouver





It's been a hot week for parts of B.C. and Environment Canada is warning that several more areas could experience hot spells.

Special weather statements have been put in place for parts of the Okanagan and Southern Interior, warning residents that a hot spell could continue through Thursday.

"A ridge of high pressure originating from the desert U.S. has set up shop over the B.C. Interior and will stick around for the next couple days. It will produce the first spell of hot weather so far this summer," Environment Canada's statement says.

"Communities will see daytime highs soar into mid-30s while overnight lows recover to the low to mid-teens."

The hot spell is not expected to turn into a full heat warning, however. Environment Canada's criteria for issuing a heat warning requires maximum temperatures to be higher than 35 C and overnight lows greater than 18 C for two more days in a row.

While some areas could exceed 35 C during the day, they will dip below 18 C overnight.

Areas that can expect this hot spell include:

Arrow Lakes – Slocan Lake

Boundary

Kootenay Lake

Nicola

North Thompson

Okanagan Valley

Similkameen

South Thompson

West Kootney

Meanwhile, the Central and North coasts and the Fraser Canyon areas are all under heat warnings, with high temperatures expected to last through Thursday as well.

As the weather transitions to more seasonal temperatures on Friday, Environment Canada says to expect thunderstorms.