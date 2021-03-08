VANCOUVER -- Two people arrested at a party in downtown Vancouver over the weekend had been the subjects of previous complaints, Vancouver police say.

Two men their 30s were taken into custody for alleged violations of the health order banning social gatherings in B.C.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, the men were arrested Saturday morning at a condo near Burrard and Alberni streets and were taken to jail.

Police said there had been 10 previous complaints about noise and parties at the condo.

"After repeated complaints from the public and unsuccessful efforts to convince these hosts to stop having parties, our officers obtained a search warrant and forced entry into the condo," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release Monday.

Manjinder Sagoo, age 37, has been charged with three counts of failing to comply with an order of the health official.

Thirty-five-year-old Sanad Rayes has been charged with two counts of the same offence.

Addison said officers generally try take the approach of speaking with violators, issuing reminders and attempting to convince them to follow the rules outlined by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

"But, when someone flagrantly ignores the law and puts others at risk of contracting COVID, we will use our legal powers to hold them accountable," Addison said.

B.C. is currently under a state of emergency, which grants the power to enforce rules put in place temporarily during that emergency. In this case, the declaration allows for the enforcement of public health orders.

Another six people who police say were attending the party were given $230 fines.

Social gatherings are currently not permitted in B.C. Residents are allowed to spend time with those within their household (family members or roommates), but are not to gather indoors with anyone they don't live with.

However, those who live alone are allowed to have a bubble of up to two people.