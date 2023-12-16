VANCOUVER
    • 'Hospitals are for health care': Opposition slams use of closed section of hospital for film shoot

    Peace Arch Hospital

    B.C.'s Official Opposition is panning the decision to allow a section of Peace Arch Hospital currently closed for renovation to be used as a film set.

    BC United leader Kevin Falcon held a media availability outside the White Rock facility on Saturday afternoon, and Elenore Sturko – the MLA for the area and the party's shadow minister for mental health, addiction, recovery and education – shared her disgust on social media.

    "Hospitals are for health care," Sturko said in a post and accompanying video on X.

    She contrasted the move with the situation at Surrey Memorial Hospital, where overcrowding and staff burnout have been well documented

    Sturko suggested that Fraser Health could have used the closed section of Peace Arch Hospital to alleviate some of that pressure, rather than sending patients from Surrey Memorial to a nearby motel, a move that was announced earlier this week

    The patients bound for the George Point Motel beginning on Monday are patients who have been discharged from Surrey Memorial but can't go home.

    The health authority has leased the entire motel for two years at a cost of $4.5 million. Operational costs will be $5.5 million over the same time period, with nursing staff on site around the clock to help residents who need it.

    The idea is for the motel to serve as transitional housing, which Fraser Health expects to free up acute-care beds at Surrey Memorial more quickly.

    While so-called “patient hotels” are new to B.C., officials say they are not new in other parts of the world, such as northern Europe, where they have been in use since the 1990s.

    In a statement, Fraser Health defended the use of Peace Arch Hospital for filming, saying it understands and appreciates the concerns that have been expressed, but made its decision "with careful consideration for patient care, operational needs and the overall benefit" to the health authority's services.

    "No hospital services were impacted and full hospital operations (were) maintained throughout the filming which wrapped up on Friday after two days," the statement reads.

    "The filming took place in a very small, closed, non-active unit currently being prepared for upcoming renovations. At times, we work with a third-party to co-ordinate film shoots in unused spaces at our sites, which generates revenue to directly support patient care and improve infrastructure."

    The health authority said other areas of the hospital are prepared for increased patient volumes as the winter respiratory illness season continues.

    With files from CTV News Vancouver's Michele Brunoro 

    Correction

    This story has been updated to correct the location of Peace Arch Hospital. It is in White Rock, not South Surrey.

