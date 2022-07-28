Hospitalized population remains above 400 in latest B.C. COVID-19 data

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. declined again this week, but only marginally, as cases and wastewater surveillance also appear to have plateaued.

There were 401 people with the coronavirus in provincial hospitals as of Thursday, down from 406 at this time last week and 426 the week before.

This graph shows the number of COVID-positive patients in B.C. hospitals on Thursdays since the province switched to a "hospital census" model for counting hospitalizations in mid-January. (CTV)

The reported number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. includes all patients who test positive for the disease, regardless of whether it is the underlying cause of their hospitalization.

Since the province switched to this "hospital census" method of counting hospitalizations in January, there have been as many as 985 test-positive patients in hospital on a Thursday and as few as 255.

CASES AND WASTEWATER

The gradual decline in hospitalizations over the last two weeks mirrors the trend seen in both the official case counts released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control and the transmission trends implied by wastewater monitoring in the Lower Mainland.

On Thursday, the BCCDC reported 921 new test-positive cases for the week of July 17 to 23, a decrease from the 1,043 reported during the previous epidemiological week.

Those numbers only account for the small fraction of B.C. residents who receive lab-based testing, however. The vast majority of the province only has access to at-home rapid antigen tests, the results of which the BCCDC does not track.

One way of approximating the spread of the coronavirus among people who don't qualify for lab tests under the province's current strategy is wastewater surveillance.

The BCCDC's latest "situation report" shows viral concentrations in wastewater declining for at least two consecutive weeks at four of the five treatment plants in Metro Vancouver.

"With sustained trends in most regions, we have greater confidence these results are consistent with plateauing of COVID-19 incidence in Metro Vancouver," the report reads.

If the current "plateauing" of cases and hospitalizations is an indication of the peak of the latest wave of the coronavirus in B.C., then the peak came earlier than predicted.

Earlier this month, researchers from the province's independent COVID-19 modelling group suggested that the BA.5 strain of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 would lead to a rise in cases throughout July, with a peak sometime in August.

Researchers also noted, however, that the height of the then-impending BA.5 wave and its impact were "challenging to predict."

VACCINATION DATA

B.C. health officials have maintained that they are most concerned about a fall surge of COVID-19 cases, and have promised to offer "fall booster" doses of COVID-19 vaccines for everyone 12 and older beginning in September.

Adults who received their first booster shots at least six months ago can call to schedule an appointment for another booster dose, but the provincial Health Ministry recommends against doing so before the fall booster campaign.

According to the BCCDC, 42,777 people received a COVID-19 vaccine during the week of July 17 to 23. Roughly 75 per cent of those shots were fourth doses, or second boosters.

Another 16 per cent – or just under 7,000 shots – were third doses, or first boosters.

The remaining doses administered were part of the initial two-dose course of vaccine for their recipients, a total that will likely increase in the coming weeks as the province begins to roll out vaccines for children under age five.

In all, 88 per cent of British Columbians of all ages have received at least a first dose of vaccine. Among those five and older, this rises to 91 per cent, and among adults, it's 94 per cent.